Ron Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Ron Gaming is a prominent content creator from India. He runs a total of two channels - ‘RON GAMING’ and ‘Ron Gaming Videos’. He creates content on a variety of games, with the main focus being PUBG Mobile. Even before the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile, he played several other games, including Minecraft, GTA 5, Garena Free Fire and more.

In this article, we take a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Ron Gaming’s Free Fire ID

Ron Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 2137000643, and his in-game name is RealEagleRON. He is currently not a part of any guild.

Ron Gaming’s Free Fire Stats

Lifetime Stats

Ron Gaming has played 21 squad games and has won 8 matches. This translates to a win percentage of 38.09. He has racked up 87 kills in the process and has maintained an exemplary K/D ratio of 6.69.

He has played two games in the duo mode and has won both of them, boasting a 100% win rate. He has registered 26 kills, which is also his K/D ratio.

Ron has also played 2 solo games and has triumphed in one of them. He has notched 7 kills, which is also his K/D ratio.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats

Ron Gaming has played 13 squad games in the ongoing ranked season. He has 2 wins and 26 kills, with a remarkable K/D ratio of 2.36. He hasn’t played a ranked match in any other mode.

Clash Squad Career

Clash Squad stats

Ron Gaming has played 25 games in this mode and has won 23 of them, maintaining a jaw-dropping win rate of 92%. He also has a KDA of 9.45.

Ron Gaming's YouTube Channel

As mentioned earlier, Ron Gaming runs a total of 2 channels - ‘RON GAMING’ and ‘Ron Gaming Videos.’ He has over 3.87 subscribers and more than 965 million views combined on his main channel. Meanwhile, he has over 1.55 million subscribers on his other channel.

Main Channel: Click here

Other Channel: Click here

Ron Gaming's social media accounts

Ron Gaming is quite active on Instagram.

To visit his Instagram profile, click here.

He also has a discord server that you can join by clicking here.

