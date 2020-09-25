BoomSniper’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Content creation around Free Fire has received a significant boost due to its massive audience. Several YouTubers have risen to prominence as a result, one of them being BoomSniper. He is a renowned Mexican content creator who has amassed a massive subscriber count of 7.96 million.

In this article, we discuss his in-game details.

Also read: CarryMinati’s Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

BoomSniper’s Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 30701068. He is also the leader of the guild, PlakataForce.

BoomSniper’s Free Fire stats

All-time stats for the Mexican

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

BoomSniper has played 6563 squad matches and bettered his foes in 1244 of them, which translates to a win ratio of 18.95%. With 17780 kills, he has maintained an impressive K/D ratio of 3.34. The YouTuber has also inflicted 1182 average damage per match.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has appeared in 1545 games and stood victorious in 221. He has notched 3601 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.72. The renowned content creator has also featured in 1888 solo games, winning 176. He has racked up 5182 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.03.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats for BoomSniper

In the ongoing ranked season, BoomSniper is placed in the Diamond I tier. He has played 67 squad games and won seven of them. In contrast, he has played fewer number of solo and duo games.

Out of the 44 duo games, he ended up winning three, in the process killing 110 opponents. While in the solo mode, he won seven out of 42 games, and also killed 170 foes, maintaining a brilliant K/D ratio of 4.86.

His YouTube channel

BoomSniper started content creation on YouTube over three and a half years ago. Since then, he has grown immensely and has uploaded a total of 438 videos, amassing has over 1.082 billion views.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel

His social media accounts

He has an Instagram and Twitter account.

Also read: Amitbhai's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more