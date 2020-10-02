SK Sabir Boss vs Raistar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and Raistar are two of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators. They are famous amongst the community for their exemplary skills and gameplay.

In this article, we compare the in-game stats of both these YouTubers.

Also read: Total Gaming vs Raistar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

The Free Fire ID of SK Sabir Boss is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats of Sabir Boss

SK Sabir Boss has featured in 25051 squad games and got better of his foes in 8340 of them, having a win rate of 33.29%. The famous YouTuber has 89280 kills at a jaw-dropping K/D ratio of 5.34.

In the duo mode, the content creator has played 2864 games and triumphed in 596 of them for a win percentage of 20.81. He has racked up over 7784 kills at an amazing K/D ratio of 3.43.

Advertisement

The streamer also has 141 Booyahs from 1568 solo games for a win ratio of 8.99%. SK Sabir Boss has secured 3202 kills at a notable K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

His ranked Stats

SK Sabir boss has 284 victories from 1085 squad games, which equates to a win rate of 26.17%. He has notched nearly 3000 kills and maintained an impressive K/D ratio of 3.74.

He also has six Booyahs in 48 duo games for a win percentage of 16.66%. The streamer has garnered 89 kills at a reasonable K/D ratio of 2.12.

SK Sabir boss has only played one solo game.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

The Free Fire ID of Raistar is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming's lifetime stats

Advertisement

Raistar has played 14241 games in the squad mode and emerged victorious on 2545 occasions, which comes down to a win ratio of 17.87%. He has amassed 48585 kills and has a fantastic K/D ratio of 4.15.

The famous YouTuber has 705 Booyahs in 4444 duo matches, which translates to a win percentage of 15.86. He has registered nearly 14300 kills in this mode at an exceptional K/D ratio of 3.82.

Raistar has played 3470 solo games and won 401 matches, having a win rate of 11.55%, in the process killing 10651 foes at an excellent K/D ratio of 3.47.

Ranked stats

Raistar's ranked stats

Raistar has played 230 squad games in the Ranked Season 17. He has won 21 matches and has 556 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.66.

He has played 12 duo games, killing 10 enemies, but is yet to win a match in this mode in the on-going season.

Raistar also has one victory from 19 solo games. He has accumulated 43 kills and has a decent K/D ratio of 2.39.

Comparison

SK Sabir Boss and Raistar both have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. When we compare the lifetime stats, SK Sabir is ahead in terms of win rate and K/D ratio in the lifetime squad stats. He also has a better win percentage in the duo mode.

Advertisement

Raistar leaps ahead in terms of win rate and K/D in the solo mode; he also holds a marginal lead when it comes to the K/D ratio in the duo mode.

In the ongoing ranked season of Free Fire, SK Sabir Boss has a better K/D ratio and win rate in squad and duo modes.

However, it is not possible to compare the stats of the solo mode, since Raistar has played only one match in this mode.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Total Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?