Raistar vs Desi Gamers: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar (Gyan Gaming) and Desi Gamers, aka Amitbhai, are two prominent Free Fire content creators from India. They are quite well-known across the Free Fire community for their exceptional skills in this quick-paced battle royale game.

In this article, we compare the stats of Raistar and Desi Gamers in Garena Free Fire.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

The Free Fire ID number of Raistar is 12022250, and he is a part of the GYANGAMINGGG guild.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats for Raistar

Raistar has featured in 14251 matches in squad games and has got better of his foes in 2547 of them, having a win percentage of 17.87. He has a massive 48620 kills at an excellent K/D ratio of 4.15.

The YouTuber has also played 4444 duo games and emerged victorious on 705 occasions, which translates to a win rate of 15.86%. He has, in the process, killed 14293 foes at a splendid K/D ratio of 3.82.

Raistar has played 3473 solo matches and has 401 victories, for a win rate of 11.55%. He has also notched over 10650 kills for an impressive K/D ratio of 3.47.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats for the streamer

In the Ranked Season 17, the famous content creator has played 240 matches in the squad mode and has 23 wins, which converts to a win rate of 9.58%. He has amassed 591 kills at a notable K/D ratio of 2.72.

Apart from this, he has played 12 duo matches but is yet to win a game in the current season.

The YouTuber has 22 solo games to his name and a single win, killing 45 foes at a good K/D ratio of 2.14.

Desi Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

Desi Gamers’ Free Fire ID number is 206746194, and he is the leader of the SURVIVOR ☆☆☆ guild.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats for Amitbhai

Desi Gamer has played 6782 games in the squad mode and triumphed in 1963 matches, which comes down to a win ratio of 28.94%. He has racked up 17587 kills with an excellent K/D ratio of 3.65.

Coming to the duo mode, the famous content creator has 658 Booyahs from 3644 matches, maintaining a win percentage of 18.05. He has secured 9343 kills at an amazing K/D ratio of 3.13.

Amitbhai has also played 2965 solo games and has 243 victories at a win rate of 8.19%. He has registered 6418 kills for a brilliant K/D ratio of 2.36.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats for the YouTuber

Amitbhai has played 209 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season, and has clinched 28 victories at a win ratio of 13.39%. He has maintained a remarkable K/D ratio of 2.91 and has 526 kills.

He also has eight victories from 74 duo matches, having a win rate of 10.81%. Desi Gamers has also garnered 257 kills in this mode at a sublime K/D ratio of 3.89.

The famous YouTuber has also played 68 solo games and won 11, which comes down to a win rate of 16.17%. He has 198 kills in the mode at a magnificent K/D ratio of 3.47.

Comparison

Both players have very close lifetime stats. Raistar has a better K/D ratio in all three modes and also a higher win rate in the solo mode. At the same time, Desi Gamers has a better win percentage in the squad and duo modes.

In the ongoing ranked season, Amitbhai is ahead on both the fronts, i.e., K/D ratio and win rate, in all three modes, while Raistar is just marginally behind in term of K/D ratio in the squad mode.

