Free Fire Gamer’s Zone has become one of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators. He’s been creating content related to the game for quite a while now, and currently boasts a subscriber count of over 1.62 million.

In this article, we discuss his real name and in-game details.

Also read: Jai vs Wukong in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of both characters

Free Fire Gamer’s Zone’s real name, ID, and ranks

Free Fire Gamer’s Zone’s real name is Promit Banerjee. His ID number is 219169775, and his ING is GZ-PROMIT21.

In the ongoing ranked season, he is placed in the Heroic tier. The streamer is placed in the Heroic tier in the Clash Squad mode as well.

Free Fire Gamer’s Zone’s stats

All-time stats for the YouTuber

Advertisement

Lifetime stats

Promit has played 10853 games and triumphed in 3752 of them, translating to a win ratio of 34.57%. He has killed over 33371 foes for a K/D ratio of 4.70 and also inflicted 1194 average damage per match.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has been featured in 1477 games and got the better of his foes in 291 of them. With over 3928 kills, Gamer Zone has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.31.

In the solo mode, he has appeared in 605 games and won 74 of them, in the process racking up 1348 kills.

Ranked stats

Promit's ranked stats

The popular content creator has played 325 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season, winning 87 for a win percentage of 26.76%. He has racked up 1056 kills, and maintained a K/D ratio of 4.44.

Advertisement

He has four Booyahs in the 37 duo games played, killing 116 opponents in the process. The YouTuber is yet to play a solo match in the ongoing ranked season.

His YouTube channel

Promit started content creation around two years ago, in November 2018. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 669 videos and amassed over 119 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He has an Instagram account; you can click here to visit his profile.

He also has a Discord server. Click here to join his server.

Also read: Jonty Gaming Free Fire: Real name, ID, rank, stats, and more