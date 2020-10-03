Jonty Gaming Free Fire: Real name, ID, rank, stats, and more

Jonty Gaming is a renowned Free Fire content creator and streamer from India, a part of Stalwart Esports as a content creator. He is quite popular amongst the Free Fire community and boasts a subscriber count of over 1.85 million.

In this article, we discuss his real name and in-game details.

Jonty Gaming’s real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

Jonty Gaming’s real name is Ajay Saini. His Free Fire ID number is 180830489, and his IGN is CRX-JONTY. He is also the part of the guild, CRITICAL-X✓.

In the ongoing ranked season in Free Fire, he is placed in the Diamond III tier, while in the Clash Squad, he’s placed in Platinum III.

Jonty Gaming’s stats

All-time stats for Jonty

Lifetime stats

He has played 13059 squad games and stood victorious in 5581 of them, translating to an impressive win ratio of 42.7%. He has notched over 45191 kills with a K/D ratio of 6.04.

He has played a fewer number of the duo and solo matches. In 1794 duo games, he has 474 Booyahs and 5852 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.43. When it comes to the solo mode, he has featured in 3668 games, winning 615. He has killed over 10765 with a K/D ratio of 3.50.

Ranked stats

Ajay's ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Ajay has played 268 squad games and triumphed in 57 of them. The content creator has killed 916 foes in the process with a K/D ratio of 4.34.

While in the duo mode, he has appeared in 70 games and accumulated 233 kills. Lastly, he has played 212 solo games and got the better of the opponents in 15 of them.

His YouTube channel

Jonty Gaming started his journey in content creation back in November 2018. Since then, he has uploaded 286 videos on his YouTube channel, and has more than 83 million views combined.

Click here to visit his channel.

He also has a second channel called Global Jonty.

His social media accounts

Jonty Gaming is active on Instagram; you can click here to visit his profile.

He also has a Discord server. You can join it by clicking here.

