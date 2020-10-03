Free Fire: Stylish guild names for your team

Garena Free Fire allows its players to create guilds and play with their friends in guild tournaments. Players can exchange guild points for several items in the in-game shop.

Many players look for fancy and stylish names for their guilds to set them apart from other players in the game. In this article, we list out a few stylish names that you can use for your guild. We also offer a step-by-step guide on how to change the name of your guild in Free Fire.

Cool guild names for your team in Free Fire

Here is a list of stylish guild names that you can use in Free Fire:

#1 Ｇｒｉｆｆｉｎ

#2 ★彡[ɴɪɢʜᴛ]彡★

#3 ΛƧƬЯӨ

#4 ₭ł₦₲₴

#5 𝓞𝓬𝓽𝓪

#6 𝙒𝙤𝙡𝙛𝙥𝙖𝙘𝙠

#7 CHДMPIФИS

#8 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫

#9 Bang🎆

#10 𝕮𝖗𝖞𝖕𝖙

#11 𓊈𒆜🅳3🅰🅳𒆜𓊉

#12 ғℓαмεs

#13 Ｒａｖｅｎ

#14 🅴🅼🅿🅸🆁🅴

#15 𝐀𝐱𝐢𝐬

#16 LIGHΓ

#17 ▄︻デF̷o̷r̷z̷a̷══━一

#18 ℌ𝔬𝔯𝔦𝔷𝔬𝔫

#19 𝘔𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘢𝘤

#20 Sₐᵥₐgₑ

#21 MДVΞЯICҜS

#22 ɴɪᴛʀᴏ

#23 ᖴᑌᖇƳ

#24卩尺丨爪乇

#25 Cԋαιɳȥ

#26 ιмpoѕтer

#27 Їcё

#28 卂Ɋㄩ卂

#29 𝕆𝕡𝕥𝕚𝕞𝕦𝕤

#30 DΛЯK

Players would have to use websites like fancytexttool.com and fancytextguru.com to incorporate fancy symbols into the guild names.

How to change the name of your guild in Free Fire

Only guild leaders can change the name of a guild in Free Fire. However, they would have to shell out 500 diamonds to do so.

Players can follow these steps to change the name of a guild:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the guild icon present on the right side of the main menu.

Open Garena Free Fire and click on the guild icon present on the right side of the main menu. Step 2: The guild will open up. Click on the rename icon present beside the name.

The guild will open up. Click on the rename icon present beside the name. Step 3: A dialog box will appear, asking you to enter the new name in the text field. Paste the copied name and click on the button below it. The name of the guild will be changed.

