Total Gaming vs Gyansujan: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, and Gyan Sujan (Gyan Gaming) are two of the most popular Free Fire content creators on YouTube. Their channels have garnered millions of subscribers, courtesy of the duo's astounding skills in Garena's battle royale sensation.

In this article, we compare the stats of Total Gaming and Gyan Sujan in Free Fire.

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID number is 451012596, and his IGN is ajjubhai94.

Lifetime stats

Total Gaming or Ajjubhai has played a total of 9160 squad games and has stood victorious in 2385 of them, which translates to a win rate of 26.03%. He has racked up over 33584 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.96.

He has played 1585 matches in the duo mode, winning 299 with a win rate of 18.86%. With over 6199 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.82.

When it comes to the solo mode, Ajjubhai has featured in 872 games and has won 76. He secured 2215 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Total Gaming has appeared in 749 games and has secured 58 wins with a win rate of 7.74%. He has killed over 2320 opponents with a K/D ratio of 3.36

He has only played one solo and one duo game and is yet to win a match in both the modes.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167, and his in-game name is ‘_GyanSujan_’.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming has played 15768 squad games and has triumphed in 5808 of them, which translates to a win rate of 36.83%. With 52211 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.24.

In the duo mode, he has played 1989 matches and has 450 wins to his name. He has over 5199 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.38 in this mode.

In the solo mode, the Indian content creator has 151 wins in 1253 games, with a win rate of 12.05%. He has killed 2132 enemies in the process and has a K/D ratio of 1.93.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Gyan Sujan has appeared in 401 squad games and has 89 Booyahs. He also has 1417 kills in this mode.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 70 games and has won 16 of them. He accumulated 336 kills with a K/D ratio of 6.22. In addition, he has also played 35 solo games but has no kills in them.

Comparison

When we compare the lifetime stats, Gyan Sujan has a better win rate while Total Gaming has a higher K/D ratio in both solo and duo modes. The former is also superior in the squad mode.

It is impossible to compare the solo and duo stats in the ranked mode as Total Gaming has only played a single match in those modes. Gyan Sujan is, however, relatively better in the squad mode.

