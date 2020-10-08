Total Gaming vs Sooneeta: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Total Gaming and Sooneeta are two renowned Free Fire content creators from India. Both YouTubers have millions of subscribers on their respective channels. Many players look up to them because of their skills and extraordinary gameplay in Garena's battle royale sensation.

Sooneeta is an esport athlete for Team Lava while Total Gaming is the 5th member of Total Gaming eSports.

In this article, we compare the stats of Total Gaming and Sooneeta in Free Fire.

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 451012596, and his IGN is ajjubhai94.

Lifetime stats

Total Gaming has played a total of 9194 squad games and has won 2387 of them, which translates to a win rate of 25.96%. He has accumulated 33692 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.95.

In the duo mode, he has played 1586 games and has 299 Booyahs, with a win rate of 18.85%. With 6200 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.82 in this mode.

The content creator has played 872 games in the solo mode and has 76 wins to his name, with a win rate of 8.71%. He has also secured 2215 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Total Gaming has featured in 792 squad games and has won 60, translating to a win rate of 7.57%. He has killed over 2431 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.32.

While Total Gaming has only played one solo game during which he killed a single opponent, he has featured in two duo matches with five kills to his name.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sooneeta's Free Fire ID is 13131129, and her IGN is TL-SOONEETA.

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta has played 16529 squad games and has secured 3906 victories, with a win rate of 23.63%. She has over 36655 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.90.

She has also played 1829 duo games and has won 284 of them. With 3272 kills, she has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.12 in this mode.

In the solo mode, she has played 853 games and has gotten the better of her opponents in 61 of them, translating to a win rate of 7.15%. She has a K/D ratio of 1.66, with 1315 kills.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Sooneeta is placed in the Heroic tier. She has 192 wins in 729 squad games, which translates to a win rate of 26.33%. She has over 2198 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.09.

The YouTuber hasn’t played a lot of solo and duo matches. In the duo mode, she has played 3 games and has 1 kill. In the solo mode, she has won 1 out of the 2 matches she played and has killed 12 opponents.

Comparison

Both Total Gaming and Sooneeta have impressive stats in Free Fire. When it comes to the lifetime stats, Total Gaming is slightly superior to Sooneeta in all the modes – solo, duo and squad.

Meanwhile, in the ranked stats, we cannot compare the solo and duo mode as both content creators have played very few matches. However, Total Gaming is relatively better in the squad mode.

