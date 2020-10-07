Total Gaming vs Amitbhai: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Total Gaming, or Ajjubhai, and Desi Gamers, or Amitbhai, are two pre-eminent Free Fire content creators from India. Both are quite popular among the masses and have millions of subscribers.

In this article, we compare their in-game stats.

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 451012596, and his IGN is ajjubhai94.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats for Total Gaming

Ajjubhai has played 9194 squad games and stood victorious in 2387 of them, translating to a win ratio of 25.96%. He has notched up over 33692 kills at an incredible K/D ratio of 4.95.

When it comes to the duo mode, the streamer has been featured in 1586 games and has 299 Booyahs for a win percentage of 18.85%. He has killed 6200 foes to maintain a K/D ratio of 4.82.

In the solo mode, the content creator has played 872 games and won 76, which translates to a win rate of 8.71%. He has racked up 2215 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats Ajjubhai

In the ongoing ranked season, Total Gaming has played 792 squad games, winning 60 for a win rate of 7.57%. He has 2431 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.32.

While he has only played one solo and two duo matches, he has one and five kills in them, respectively.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194, and his IGN is AMITBHAI.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats for Amit

Amitbhai has played 6794 squad games and got the better of his foes in 1963, translating to a win percent of 28.89%. He also has accumulated 17613 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.65.

The YouTuber has also featured in 3656 duo games and secured 659 victories for a win rate of 18.02%. With 9390 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.13.

Amit has appeared in 2979 solo games, with 243 wins, thus maintaining a win ratio of 8.15%. He has killed 6441 enemies in the process, with a K/D ratio of 2.35.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats for the streamer

Desi Gamers has played 222 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and won 28 of them for a win rate of 12.61%. He has 553 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.85.

The content creator has appeared in 73 solo and 86 duo games, winning 11 and nine games, respectively. He has 216 kills in the solo mode, and 304 in duos.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have brilliant stats in Free Fire. When we compare the lifetime stats, Total Gaming is ahead in squads in terms of K/D ratio, while Amitbhai has a better win rate. In contrast, the former is slightly better in both solo and duo modes.

It is impossible to compare the ranked stats in solo and duo modes as Total Gaming has played only a few games. When it comes to the squad mode, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio, while Amitbhai has maintained a better win rate.

