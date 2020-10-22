SK Sabir Boss vs ANKUSH FREEFIRE: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

With the rise of Free Fire's content creation, several YouTubers like SK Sabir Boss and ANKUSH FREEFIRE have become quite popular in the community. Many players look up to them for their incredible skills and gameplay.

In this article, we compare the stats of both the YouTubers in Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss: Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss: Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime Stats

SK Sabir Boss has been featured in 25234 squad games and has clinched 8394 of them for a win rate of 33.26%. He has also bagged a massive number of 89600 kills with an incredible K/D ratio of 5.32.

Coming to the lifetime duo matches, SK Sabir Boss has 596 Booyahs in 2865 games that equate to a win ratio of 20.80%, eliminating 7784 foes at an impressive K/D ratio of 3.43.

The YouTuber has also participated in 1575 solo matches and has won 141 of them, translating to a win rate of 8.95%. He has also notched 3209 kills and has maintained a good K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked Stats

SK Sabir Boss has played in 98 squad games and emerged victorious in 36 of them, having a win rate of 36.73%. In these matches, he has bagged 154 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.48.

ANKUSH FREEFIRE: Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

In the squad mode, Ankush has featured in 20382 games and triumphed in 8457 of them, translating to a win rate of 41.49%. He has notched up 73118 kills, maintaining an exceptional K/D ratio of 6.13.

Coming to the duo mode, he has appeared in 2912 games and bagged 1190 wins for a win ratio of 40.86%. With 10557 kills, he has a jaw-dropping K/D ratio of 6.13.

The YouTuber has also played 887 solo games and secured 119 wins with a win rate of 13.41%. In the process, he has killed 2488 foes at a notable K/D ratio of 3.24.

Ranked stats

Ankush has played 120 squad matches and registered 37 wins in the current ranked season, having a win rate of 30.83%. He has over 583 kills with a mind-boggling K/D ratio of 7.02.

He has also played 5 duo matches and has 1 Booyah, accumulating 30 kills with a K/D ratio of 7.50.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

When we compare both the players’ lifetime stats, Ankush emerges ahead in terms of K/D ratio and win percentage on all the fronts, i.e., solo, duo, and squad matches.

While comparing the Ranked Season 18, it is not possible to compare the stats of the solo and duo mode since SK Sabir Boss hasn’t played any matches in these modes yet. When we look at the ranked squad stats, SK Sabir Boss has a better win rate while Ankush maintains a higher K/D ratio.

