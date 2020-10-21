Total Gaming vs Vincenzo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Total Gaming and Vincenzo are two prominent Free Fire content creators. They hail from India and Egypt, respectively, and are quite popular among the masses for their incredible skills in the game.

In this article, we compare the in-game stats of both the YouTubers.

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Total Gaming has played 9327 squad matches and been undefeated in 2417 games, translating to a win rate of 25.91%. He has claimed 34213 kills with an incredible K/D ratio of 4.95.

The streamer has 299 first-place finishes from 1608 duo matches, having a win rate of 18.59%. He has claimed 6260 kills at an incredible K/D ratio of 4.78.

Lastly, in the solo matches, The YouTuber has played 882 games and emerged victorious in 76 of them, which comes down to a win ratio of 8.61%. He has notched 2238 kills for a good K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

In the Ranked Season 18, the content creator has played 78 matches in the squad mode and got better of his foes in 19 games that equates to a win percentage of 24.35. He has also secured 212 kills at a sublime K/D ratio of 3.59.

Apart from this, the internet star has played 23 duo and 14 solo ranked games, but is yet to register a win in these modes. However, he has 60 kills in duo matches with a K/D ratio of 2.61, and 13 solo frags.

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

Vincenzo has won 3326 squad matches from 18447 games played for a win ratio of 18.03%. In these matches, he has amassed 67157 kills at a sublime K/D ratio of 4.44.

When it comes to duo matches, the YouTuber has taken part in 1706 games, with a win tally of 298 games that equates to a win ratio of 17.46%. He has bagged nearly 5000 kills for a remarkable K/D ratio of 3.55.

The content creator also has 100 Booyahs in 1127 solo matches, accumulating 2813 kills. He has maintained a win rate of 8.87% and a K/D ratio of 2.74.

Ranked stats

Vincenzo has played 115 matches in the current ranked season and stood victorious in nine of them, converting to a win rate of 7.82%. He also has close to 400 kills at an excellent K/D ratio of 3.70.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

When we take a look at the stats, ignoring the fact that they have played in different regions, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio and higher win rate in lifetime squad and duo matches. In the solo matches, he has a marginally superior K/D ratio, while Vincenzo has an edge in the win rate.

It is not possible to compare the ranked solo and duo stats since Vincenzo hasn’t played any match in this mode. However, in the ranked squad stats, he is a step ahead in terms of K/D ratio, but Ajjubhai takes the lead in terms of win ratio.

