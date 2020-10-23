Sooneeta vs BlackPink Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has become one of the most played battle royale games on the mobile platform. Due to its rise in popularity, content creation related to it has received a major boost. Sooneeta and Miss Diya, aka BlackPink Gaming, are two of the most popular female Free Fire YouTubers.

In this article, we take a look at their in-game stats.

Also read: Raistar vs Total Gaming: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Sooneeta has played 16887 squad matches and bagged 4001 wins, translating to a win rate of 23.69%. She has 37622 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.92.

She has appeared in 1830 games and has 284 first-place finishes in the duo mode, maintaining a win ratio of 15.51%. The esport athlete has also killed 3272 foes at a K/D ratio of 2.12.

Advertisement

Lastly, she has 61 victories in 853 solo games for a win rate of 7.15%. With 1315 kills, the YouTuber has a K/D ratio of 1.66.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the streamer has played only squad matches. The internet star has ended up winning 37 of the 179 matches at a win percentage of 20.67%. She has accumulated 457 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.22.

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID 558477413.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Advertisement

Miss Diya has been featured in 8632 squad matches and has 1778 Booyahs, having a win rate of 20.59%. She has notched up 19251 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.81.

The content creator has also played 9296 duo games and secured 1582 wins for a win ratio of 17.01%. With a K/D ratio of 2.82, she has 21778 frags.

She has also played 5306 solo games and registered 501 wins for a win percentage of 9.44%. She has racked up 10509 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 2.19.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Miss Diya has played 33 squad matches and got the better of her foes in ten games at a win ratio of 30.30%. In the process, she has killed 106 foes at a K/D ratio of 4.61.

Lastly, the YouTuber has played 106 duo games and stood victorious in 17 of them for a win percent of 16.03%. She has 335 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.76.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Advertisement

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire. When we compare their lifetime stats, Sooneeta has the edge in the squad mode, while the Diya is relatively better in solo and duo modes.

We cannot compare the ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as the former is yet to play a game. Miss Diya is a step ahead on both fronts in the squad mode.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Vincenzo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?