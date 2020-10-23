New upgradable AK-47 Blue Flame Draco skin announced in Free Fire

Free Fire has a plethora of in-game skins that enable the users to customize their game up to a certain extent. Several gun skins even have some of their attributes enhanced.

The developers frequently add new skins to the game, and recently, they announced the first gun skin that users could upgrade. In this article, we look at this item, its release date, and more.

New upgradable AK-47 Blue Flame Draco skin in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire on its social media handles posted about the new AK-47 skin, which read:

"The first-ever revolutionary gun skin is coming to Free Fire! Engrave your name into the elite list of legends with the most powerful and epic Blue Flame Draco AK gun skin - coming soon to Free Fire on the 25th of October."

This gun will be added to the game on 25th October. No details about how players can avail of it have been revealed yet.

If the post is shared 100k times, everyone will receive 10x Dragon Scale Tokens in their in-game mail.

Dragon Scale Check-In

Dragon-Scale Check-In event

To upgrade the skin, users need to have the ‘Dragon Scales.’ The developers have recently added a check-in event in Free Fire that will last from 25th October to 2nd November. Gamers will be able to claim 3x Dragon Scales every day.

Apart from this, another upgradable skin, named UMP Booyah-Day, will be available for the players. They will be able to obtain the UMP skin by just logging in on 25th October, which is the peak day of the Booyah Day event.