Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale titles on the mobile platform. It's low-device requirements and quick-paced action are two of the reasons behind the mass popularity of the game.

Such is the popularity of Free Fire, many players even wish to download and play it on their PC's. To run the game, users require to use applications known as emulators. There are several emulators on the market, but Bluestacks is one of the most popular options amongst the community.

In this article, we provide you with a step by step guide on how to download and play Free Fire on PC.

How to download Free Fire game on PC in October 2020: Step by Step guide

Bluestacks emulator

Bluestacks is one of the oldest and most trusted emulators available in the market. It provides users with various features that ensure an immersive experience for them. Here are some of the key features of the emulator:

Pre-set game control

Multi-Instance

Shooting Mode which enhances the gaming experience with keyboard and mouse

Follow the given steps to download Free Fire on Bluestacks.

Step 1: First, you would have to download the Bluestacks emulator. You can click here to visit the official website.

Step 2: After the file is downloaded, install the emulator.

Step 3: Next, open the Google Play Store in the emulator and login into your account.

Step 4: Search for Free Fire using the search bar and click on the most relevant option. Press on the 'Install' button, the download will soon begin.

Step 5: After the download and installation are complete, you can open and enjoy playing Free Fire on your PC.

Bluestacks

The players would have to follow similar steps for other emulators that comprise of the Google Play Store. There are several other emulators like Gameloop, MEmu Play and Nox Player that the users can try out, if Bluestacks is not working.

