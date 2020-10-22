The developers of Free Fire frequently release redeem codes that the players can use to obtain a wide variety of in-game rewards. These codes are usually given out on special events or occasions.

Redeem codes consist of 12 characters, including both alphabets and numbers. One can use them on the official redemption site of Garena Free Fire. However, many users aren't aware of the procedure by which they can redeem the codes.

In this article, we provide you a step-by-step guide on how to redeem rewards in Free Fire.

How to redeem rewards in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide

Free Fire redemption site

As mentioned earlier, users would have to visit the official redemption site of Free Fire to redeem the rewards. Following are the steps by which they can redeem the rewards:

Step 1: Open a web browser on your device and search for ‘reward.ff.garena.com.’ You can also click on the link given below to visit the official redemption site of Free Fire:

https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Next, you would have to log in via any of the following - Google / Facebook / VK / Huawei ID.

(Note: It is important to note that users with guest accounts cannot use the redeem codes for getting the rewards.)

Step 3: In the text fields, enter the required details, like the ID and Redeem Code, and click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 4: After a successful redemption, you will be able to collect the items from the ‘Vault’ section in Free Fire.

The players must note that each redeem code has a specific limit. If that limit is crossed, the code could no longer be used, and they would receive an error stating ‘The code has expired.’ There is no way around it, and users would have to wait for the next redeem codes to arrive.

