3 best ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire features several in-game items like characters, pets, and gun skins, which can significantly impact the gameplay. It also has several cosmetic items like costume bundles and more. Most of these items can usually be availed through the in-game shop or events, by spending diamonds.

Players desire to get their hands on these items, but purchasing diamonds is not feasible for every player, and hence, they look for several ways to obtain this premium in-game currency at no cost. In this article, we provide three legit ways to earn diamonds in Free Fire.

Three most suitable ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire

It is essential to note that earning diamonds for free is not a matter of clicks, and requires some effort. Keeping that in mind, let us look at some methods:

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Image Credits: Google Opinion Rewards

Whenever there is a conversation about various ways to get in-game currencies for free, the first name that usually comes up is Google Opinion Rewards. It is used and trusted by millions of players worldwide. They can obtain Google Play Credits or balance just by answering short and straightforward surveys.

These credits can be directly used to make in-game purchases. However, it is to be noted that the payout per study differs from user to user.

#2 GPT apps

Easy Rewards app (Image Credits: Easy Rewards)

Several GPT apps like Poll Pay and Easy Rewards require users to answer surveys and quizzes, download apps, watch videos, and complete other tasks to obtain rewards. These apps' basic functionality remains the same; however, the cashout will vary from region to region.

Several other apps in the market provide users with in-game currency, the choice of which entirely depends on the preference of the users.

#3 GPT websites

Swagbucks, one such GPT website

These websites have a similar functionality compared to apps, where players have to complete tasks to obtain rewards. There are several trusted websites, which include Swagbucks, Ysense, Idle-empire, and more. Most of these sites provide users with Google Play Giftcards as one of the cashout options, which can be used to purchase diamonds in Free Fire.

