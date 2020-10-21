Free Fire has a plethora of exclusive in-game items, skins, cosmetics, characters and more. Most of these things can be purchased from the in-game shop using diamonds. However, not everyone can spend money to acquire diamonds. This is why many players are often on the lookout for other means to obtain them for free.

Redeem Codes are one of the best ways to obtain in-game items for free. These codes consist of 12 characters, including alphabets and numbers. They are released periodically and provide players with a wide variety of rewards.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to redeem rewards on Free Fire’s redemption site.

How to redeem rewards on Free Fire’s redemption site

Redemption site of Garena Free Fire

Players can use redeem codes on the official redemption site of Garena Free Fire. Follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Open any web browser and search for ‘reward.ff.garena.com’. You can also click here to visit the official redemption site of Free Fire.

Step 2: Log in to the website using any of the following methods - Google / Facebook / VK / Huawei ID.

(Note: Users having guest accounts cannot use the redeem codes)

Step 3: Enter all the details, like the ID and Redeem Code, in the text field and click on the ‘confirm’ button.

Step 4: The items will be sent to the ‘Vault’ section in Free Fire after successful redemption.

Players must note that each code has a specific limit and if that limit is crossed, they will receive an error message. In this case, they have no choice but to wait for the next set of codes to arrive.

