Free Fire is an immensely popular BR title on the mobile platform and has over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store. Much of the credit for its popularity should go to the developers, who release regular updates to keep the game interesting.

When players first create an account in Free Fire, they are required to set their IGNs. Many players do not pay attention when they first register for the game and end up wanting to change their names much later.

This article provides you with a step-by-step guide on how to change your nickname in Free Fire.

How to change your Free Fire nickname

Follow the steps given below to change your nickname in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the profile icon present on the top-left corner of the screen.

Step 2: Next, click on the name change icon, as shown in the picture below:

Press on the name change icon

Step 3: A dialog box will appear on your screen, asking you to enter the new nickname.

Enter the new name in the text field

Step 4: Type the required name in the text field and click on the button below it. The name will be changed.

It is important to note that changing your name in Free Fire will cost you 390 diamonds.

Players can also change the nicknames of their pets by following these steps:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the ‘Pet’ tab. Next, click on the name change icon present beside the existing name of the respective pet.

Step 2: A dialog box will appear, prompting you to enter the new nickname.

Step 3: Enter the pet's new nickname in the text field and click on the button below it. The name of the pet will be changed.

