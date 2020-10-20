Ajjubhai vs Jonty Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Jonty Gaming, are two prominent Free Fire content creators. They are highly popular among the masses and boast millions of subscribers. Many fans look up to them due to their incredible gameplay and skills.

In this article, we compare their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596, and his IGN is ajjubhai94.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

In the squad mode, Total Gaming has played 9320 games and stood victorious in 2417 games, maintaining a win rate of 25.93%. He has notched 34196 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.95.

The streamer has appeared in 1608 duo matches and triumphed in 299 of them for a win ratio of 18.59%. With 6260 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.78.

Coming to the solo mode, he has played 882 matches and secured 76 wins for a win rate of 8.61%. The YouTuber has racked up 2238 kills, having a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has played 71 squad games in the current ranked season and accumulated 19 wins, translating to a win ratio of 26.76%. He has a K/D ratio of 3.75 and 195 kills.

In solo and duo modes, he has featured in 14 and 23 matches each. He has 13 and 60 kills, respectively.

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 180830489, and his IGN is CRX-JONTY.

Lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming has played 13246 squad games and registered 5620 wins, which translates to a win percent of 42.42%. He has 45571 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.98.

The content creator also has 481 Booyahs in 1809 duo matches for a win ratio of 26.58%. In the process, he has killed 5916 enemies, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.45.

The internet star has also ended up winning 627 solo games from 3850 played for a win rate of 16.28%. He has 11262 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.49.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Jonty has played 13 squad matches and got the better of his foes in five of them for a win ratio of 38.46%. With a K/D ratio of 5.50, he has 44 kills.

The streamer has made an appearance in six duo and 32 solo matches. He has won two and three games, killing 23 and 74 enemies, respectively.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When we compare their lifetime stats, Jonty Gaming is relatively better in solo and duo modes. Coming in the duo mode, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio, while the latter has a higher win rate.

Jonty Gaming is a step ahead in terms of K/D ratio and win rate when comparing the ranked stats.

