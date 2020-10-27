Ankush FREEFIRE vs Amitbhai: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Content creation and streaming related to Free Fire have seen a significant rise over the past few years. Several creators like Ankush FREEFIRE and Amitbhai have become enormously popular in the community and boast massive subscriber counts.

In this article, we look at their in-game stats and compare them.

Ankush FREEFIRE’s ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Ankush has played 20419 squad matches and bagged 8466 wins at a win ratio of 41.46%. He has notched up 73313 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.13.

Coming to the duo mode, the streamer has played 2915 games and triumphed in 1192 of them at a win rate of 40.92%. With 10578 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 6.14.

In the solo mode, the internet star has 119 wins in 887 solo games, equating to a win percentage of 13.41%. He has killed 2488 foes with a K/D ratio of 3.24.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the YouTuber has secured 46 victories in 160 games, translating to a win percent of 28.75%. In the process, he has 783 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.87.

He has also appeared in eight duo games and stood victorious in three, maintaining a win ratio of 37.5%. The content creator has accumulated 51 kills at a K/D ratio of 10.20.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Amitbhai has registered 1998 wins in 6920 squad games, equating to a win rate of 28.87%. He has racked up 17947 kills at a K/D rate of 3.65.

The YouTuber has also played 3737 duo matches and has 670 first-place finishes for a win percentage of 17.92%. He has a K/D ratio of 3.14 with 9621 kills.

The content creator has played 3037 games in the solo mode and stood victorious in 250 of them, having to a win ratio of 8.23%. He has accumulated 6638 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 2.38.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Amit has played 96 games, winning 26 for a win rate of 27.08%. In the process, he has killed 235 enemies with a K/D ratio of 3.36.

The streamer has also featured in 21 duo games and has two wins at a win ratio of 9.52%. With a K/D ratio of 2.95, he has 56 frags in the mode.

Lastly, the YouTuber has made an appearance in eight solo games and has a single Booyah. He has 17 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.43.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both have incredible stats in Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Ankush has the edge in all three modes.

Coming to the ranked stats, Ankush is relatively superior in the duo and squad modes. We cannot compare the solo mode as he is yet to play a game in it.

