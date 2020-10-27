Raistar vs X-Mania: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

X-Mania and Raistar have emerged as two of the most popular Free Fire content creators. They boast huge subscriber counts due to the videos they create on this renowned battle royale title.

In this article, we compare their in-game stats.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has played 14346 matches in the squad mode and emerged victorious in 2561 of them, translating to a win rate of 17.85%. He has also notched up 48778 kills for a magnificent K/D ratio of 4.14.

He has 705 first-place finishes from 4448 duo matches that comes down to a win percentage of 15.84%. The YouTuber has also bagged 14298 kills for a fantastic K/D ratio of 3.82.

Lastly, in the solo mode, the streamer has maintained a win ratio of 11.49% and remained unbeaten on 401 occasions from 3487 games. Also, he has amassed 10673 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.46.

Ranked stats

In Ranked Season 18, the content creator has featured in 37 matches and has a win tally of seven, which converts to a win percentage of 18.9%. Raistar has eliminated 90 foes for a remarkable K/D ratio of 3.

He also has one game each in the solo and duo modes but is yet to secure a kill or a win in them.

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 97762833.

Lifetime stats

X-Mania has played 8693 squad games and has 2058 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 23.67%. He has accumulated 26546 kills with a sublime K/D ratio of 4.00.

In the duo mode, the internet star has played 2685 games and has 472 wins for a win ratio of 17.57%. With 7836 kills, he has a splendid K/D ratio of 3.54.

The YouTuber has also featured in 2875 solo matches and secured 400 wins at a win percentage of 13.91%. He has notched up 8074 kills, maintaining an incredible K/D ratio of 3.26.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, X-Mania has played 91 squad games and has triumphed in 25 of them, equating to a win ratio of 27.47%. He has killed over 269 foes at a notable K/D ratio of 4.08.

The streamer has won one out of the ten games that he has played in the duo mode. In the process, he has killed 31 enemies at an excellent K/D ratio of 3.44.

Lastly, he has also played three solo games and has five kills.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both have incredible stats in Free Fire. When we compare lifetime stats, Raistar has a higher K/D ratio in all three modes, while X-Mania has a better win rate.

In the ranked mode, we cannot compare stats in the solo and duo modes as Raistar has only played a single match in them. Coming to the squad mode, X-Mania has the edge on both fronts (K/D ratio and win rate).

