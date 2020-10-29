SK Sabir Boss vs Gaming Tamizhan (GT King): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

With the rise in the content creation in Garena Free Fire, several YouTubers like SK Sabir Boss and Gaming Tamizhan (GT King) have become quite prevalent among the community. Both of them boast massive subscriber counts and are known for their quick-paced battle royale gameplay.

In this article, we take a look at the stats of both the YouTubers and compare them in Free Fire.

Also read: Three best character combinations in Free Fire

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played a total of 25302 squad games and has triumphed in 8420 of them, equating to a win rate of 33.27%. With 89876 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.32.

While in the duo mode, he has appeared in 2865 matches and has won 596 at a win ratio of 20.80%. He has notched up 7784 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Advertisement

Lastly, the YouTuber has also played 1575 solo games and has 141 first-place finishes for a win rate of 8.95%. He has killed 3209 foes, having a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has secured 62 wins in the 166 games he has played, which comes down to a win percentage of 37.34%. He has 430 frags in the mode at a K/D ratio of 4.13.

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 287597612.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

GT King has been featured in 16049 squad matches and has secured 3253 wins, which translates to a win ratio of 20.26%. With a K/D ratio of 3.50, he has racked 44740 kills.

Coming to the duo mode, he has registered 157 wins in 1614 matches for a win percentage of 9.72%. He has accumulated 2834 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.95.

The content creator has 48 Booyahs in 647 solo games, having a win rate of 7.41%. In the process, he has killed 1412 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.36.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, Gaming Tamizhan has played 93 squad games and has bagged 37 wins, which equates to a win percent of 39.78%. He has 172 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 3.07.

He has also played 4 duo games and has notched 12 kills in it.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, however, when we compare the lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss has the edge in the duo and squad mode. Coming to the solo mode, Gaming Tamizhan has a better K/D ratio while the latter has maintained a better win rate.

Advertisement

In the current ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has a superior K/D ratio; on the other hand, GT King has a finer win percentage.

Also Read: Free Fire Diwali event 2020: Free emotes, magic cube and costume rewards announced for Indian players