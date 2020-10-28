Free Fire Diwali event 2020: Free emotes, magic cube and costume rewards announced for Indian players

Free Fire has a plethora of in-game skins, costumes, bundles, costumes and emotes. Every player craves for obtaining such items and looks for ways to get them for free. The developers regularly announce events that keep the game fresh and also provide users with various exclusive rewards.

On the occasion of Diwali, Garena Free Fire is set to provide Indian players with several free items. The fans are hyped up for the arrival of the Diwali event in-game. In this article, we take a look at some rewards of the Free Fire Diwali event 2020.

Free Fire Diwali event 2020: Free emotes, magic cube and other rewards announced for Indian players.

Dear Survivors, This Diwali Free Fire has planned some really exciting events and gifts for you! 🎁 So make sure you are taking part in all of the Free Fire Diwali Events starting from the 30th of October!🪔🤩

Garena Free Fire on their social media handles have announced that the players will be able to get Free emotes and a magic cube from October 30 onwards as a part of the Diwali event.

According to the above post, an Indian themed emote is on its way into the game.

Magic Cube is one of the most sought-after items in the game. Users can use the Magic Cube to redeem a wide variety of skins, costumes and more.

Also, from November 5, users will get a shot at obtaining a free costume bundle.

The players can follow the social media handles of the developers to keep track of further announcements about the Diwali event. Here are the links to them:

