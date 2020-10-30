Dyland Pros (Sultan Proslo) vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Dyland Pros, aka Sultan Proslo, and Lokesh Gamer are two renowned content creators hailing from Indonesia and India, respectively. They are very popular in the Free Fire community and boast massive subscriber counts on their YouTube channels.

In this article, we take a look at their stats in Free Fire.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs TSG Jash: Who has better stats in Free Fire

Dyland Pros’ (Sultan Proslo) Free Fire ID and stats

Dyland Pros’ Free Fire ID is 16207002.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Dyland Pros has played 831 squad matches and has registered 287 wins, which translates to a win rate of 34.53%. He has notched up 2094 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.85.

Advertisement

In the duo mode, he has played 99 games and has 26 victories, making his win rate 26.26%. He has a K/D ratio of 4.19 and has bagged 306 kills.

The YouTuber has also played 557 solo games and has won 58 of them, which makes his win rate 10.41%. He also has 1508 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.02.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Dyland Pros has played 13 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has won 2 at a win rate of 15.38%. He has racked up 9 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 0.82.

In duo mode, he has played 3 matches and has a single win. In the process, he has killed 5 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.50.

He has also played 11 solo games and has registered 17 kills in the mode.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Lokesh Gamer has played a total of 3135 squad matches and has stood victorious in 669 of them, translating to a win rate of 21.39%. He has notched up 5732 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.32.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 1462 games and has triumphed in 142 of them at a win rate of 9.71%. With 2425 kills to his name, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 1.84.

In the solo mode, the content creator has played 1176 matches, winning 124 of them at a win rate of 10.54%. He has 2098 kills in this mode at a K/D ratio of 1.99.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Lokesh Gamer has secured 29 wins from 86 games, which translates to a win rate of 33.72%. With a K/D ratio of 3.68, he has 210 frags in this mode.

He has also played 19 duo games and has gotten the better of his opponents in 5 of them, maintaining a win rate of 26.31%. He has accumulated 45 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.21.

In the solo mode, Lokesh Gamer has played 3 games and has 1 Booyah. He has 13 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 6.50.

Advertisement

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire but comparing their stats is quite tricky as they play in different regions.

When we take a look at the lifetime stats, Dyland Pros has the edge in the duo and squad modes. Lokesh Gamer has a better win rate in the solo mode while Dyland Pros has a higher K/D ratio.

When it comes to the ranked stats, Lokesh Gamer is a step ahead in the solo and squad modes. Meanwhile, Sultan Proslo has a better win rate in the duo mode while Lokesh Gamer has a superior K/D ratio.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Gaming Tamizhan (GT King): Who has better stats in Free Fire?