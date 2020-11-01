Free Fire is one of the most played battle royale titles on the mobile platform. The developers of the game frequently introduce newer events that offer the users several in-game items for free. These events keep the players hooked to the game.

A few days ago, the developers introduced the Light Up Bermuda event, which has several rewards, including a legendary gun skin, emote, and more up for grabs.

Here is how you can take part in the event and obtain the rewards.

How to take part in Free Fire Diwali Event 2020 and win rewards: Step-by-step guide

The event began on 30th October and will end on 15th November. Follow the steps given below to participate in the event:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the events icon present on the right-hand side of the screen.

Step 2: Click the 14/11 Diwali Tab and press on the Light Up Bermuda, and click on the ‘Go to’ button.

Light Up Bermuda event

Step 3: Users would have to collect the ‘Diya Tokens’ from 30th October to 13th November by completing the daily missions.

They would also be able to collect additional tokens via Diwali Missions, which would only be available on the 14th.

Step 4: The players would be able to exchange the tokens for the rewards from 14th November onwards.

Pool of rewards

The pool of rewards includes four guns skins - AK- Flaming Red, MP40- Lightning Strike, Scar- Water Elemental, and M4A1- Scorching Sands, of which the players would be able to acquire only one by exchanging 30 tokens.

Also, it includes three emotes, and similar to the gun skins, the users will be able to obtain a single one of them.

As a part of the event, if the progress of lighting up Bermuda reaches 100%, then the players will also receive a magic cube on 14th November by simply logging in.

