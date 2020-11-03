Desi Gamers vs BNL: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Desi Gamers, aka Amitbhai, and BNL are two of the most popular Free Fire content creators in the world. They regularly make content on the battle royale game and boast massive subscriber counts on their respective YouTube channels.

In this article, we compare their stats in Free Fire.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs TSG Ritik: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Desi Gamers’ Free Fire ID and stats

Desi Gamers’ Free Fire ID is 206746194

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Desi Gamers has played 6979 squad games and has stood victorious in 2008 of them, which translates to a win rate of 28.77%. With 18132 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.65.

Advertisement

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 3761 matches and has bagged 672 wins at a win rate of 17.86%. He has accumulated 9718 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.15.

In the solo mode, he has played 3058 games and has 251 victories to his name, with a win rate of 8.20%. He has also killed 6688 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.38.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Desi Gamers has played 145 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 33 victories, translating to a win rate of 22.75%. He has also racked up 392 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.50.

He has secured 4 wins in the 46 duo games that he has played and has 151 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.60.

In the solo mode, he has played 21 matches and has won 2 of them. With a K/D ratio of 3.11, he has 59 kills in this mode.

BNL’s Free Fire ID and stats

Advertisement

BNL’s Free Fire is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

BNL has played 17645 squad games and has registered 2917 victories, which translates to a win rate of 16.53%. He has notched up 63475 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.31.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 764 games and has 84 Booyahs with a win rate of 10.99%. He has managed to get 1431 frags in this mode at a K/D ratio of 2.10.

BNL has also played 1232 games in the solo mode and has 78 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 6.33%. He has 2385 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.07.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Advertisement

BNL has played 520 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 38 wins, translating to a win rate of 7.30%. He has bagged 1646 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.41.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Desi Gamers and BNL have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. However, since they play in different regions, comparing them is quite tricky.

When we look at their lifetime stats, Desi Gamers is relatively better in the solo and duo modes. Meanwhile, in the squad mode, BNL has a higher K/D ratio while Desi Gamers has a better win rate.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as BNL is yet to play a game in these modes. However, when it comes to the ranked squad mode, Desi Gamers has the edge in both the K/D ratio and the win rate.

Also Read: Raistar vs PVS Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?