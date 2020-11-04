Raistar vs 2B Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar and 2B Gamer are two popular Free Fire content creators who boast massive subscriber counts on their respective YouTube channels, courtesy of the videos they make on the battle royale game.

In this article, we compare their stats in Free Fire.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Badge 99: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Raistar has played 14410 squad matches and has bagged 2571 victories, which translates to a win rate of 17.84%. He also has 48918 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.13.

Advertisement

The famous content creator has also played 4448 games in the duo mode and has won 705 of them, making his win rate 15.48%. With a K/D ratio of 3.82, he has 14298 kills in this mode.

Raistar has played 3487 matches in the solo mode and has emerged victorious in 401 of them, which translates to a win rate of 11.49%. He has also racked up 10673 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.46.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, Raistar has played 97 squad games and has 16 Booyahs, making his win rate 16.49%. He has 222 kills to his name, with a K/D ratio of 2.74.

He has also featured in a single solo and duo match each.

2B Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

2B Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 133688778.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

2B Gamer has played a total of 11958 games in the squad mode, winning 2979 at a win rate of 27.40%. He has notched up 38206 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.26.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has secured 395 victories in 2469 games, which translates to a win rate of 15.99%. With 7456 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.60.

In the solo mode, 2B Gamer has played 1547 matches and has won 217 of them, translating to a win rate of 14.02%. He has 4409 kills in this mode at a K/D ratio of 3.32.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current season, 2B Gamer has played 211 games in the squad mode and has 16 victories to his name, making his win rate 7.58%. He also has 489 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.51.

He has also played 43 duo matches and has a single win. He has secured 113 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.69.

2B Gamer has played 19 solo games but is yet to win a game in the mode. He has 19 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 1.00.

Advertisement

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Raistar and 2B Gamer have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When we look at their lifetime stats, 2B Gamer has superior stats in the squad mode. In the solo and duo modes, Raistar has a better K/D ratio while 2B Gamer has a higher win rate.

When it comes to the ranked season, Raistar has relatively better stats in the squad mode than 2B Gamer. However, we cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Raistar has only played a single game in those modes.

Also read: CRX Jonty: Real name, country, Free Fire ID, stats, and more