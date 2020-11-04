CRX Jonty: Real name, country, Free Fire ID, stats, and more

Free Fire is a renowned battle royale game developed by 111 Dot Studios and published by Garena worldwide. Content creation and streaming related to this game has become a viable career option for many due to its immense popularity.

CRX Jonty is a renowned Free Fire content creator from India, and in this article, we look at his real name and in-game details.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Badge 99: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

CRX Jonty’s Real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

CRX Jonty’s real name is Ajay Saini, and his Free Fire ID is 180830489.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

He has featured in 13420 squad games and triumphed in 5655 of them. The streamer has secured 45996 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.92.

In the duo mode, CRX Jonty has played 1824 matches and ended up winning 481. With 5965 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.44.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has also appeared in 3983 solo matches and managed to win 631. He has notched up 11603 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.46.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The content creator has played 129 squad matches in the current ranked season and has registered 29 wins. He has accumulated 403 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.03.

Coming to the duo mode, the internet star has played 18 duo games and has secured two victories. He has racked up 62 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.88.

In the solo mode, Jonty Gaming has bagged four wins in 135 matches. He has 324 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.47.

His YouTube channel

CRX Jonty started creating content on YouTube around two years back, in November 2018. Since then, he has uploaded 292 videos, currently boasts a subscriber count of 2.13 million, and has over 98 million views combined.

Click here to visit his channel.

He also creates content on a second channel, named Global Jonty.

His social media accounts

Advertisement

Ajay has an Instagram account; click here to visit his profile.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs TSG Ritik: Who has better stats in Free Fire?