Diamonds are one of the in-game currencies of Garena Free Fire. Players can use them to purchase a wide array of exclusive items like costumes, skins, characters, pets, and more via diamonds. The Elite Pass, which is the tier-based reward system of Free Fire, can also be obtained using diamonds.

However, diamonds aren’t available for free, and players have to spend money from their own pockets to acquire them. Spending money on a game isn’t a feasible option for everyone, which is why many players often look for alternative ways to obtain the in-game currency for free.

This article lists out a few ways by which players can get Free Fire diamonds for free in February 2021.

How to get Free Fire Diamonds for free in February 2021

Players must note that obtaining something for free isn’t an easy task. They will have to complete various tasks across multiple platforms to get Free Fire diamonds for free.

With that said, here are a few ways by which players can get Free Fire diamonds at no cost:

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is a trusted application in the gaming community

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most trusted applications in the world. It has over 50 million downloads on Google Play Store with a rating of 4.4.

Using the app, players can complete simple surveys to attain Play Credit, which can directly be used to purchase diamonds in Garena Free Fire.

#2 GPT Websites

Swagbucks is a popular GPT website

There are many GPT (Get-paid to) websites like Swagbucks, PrizeRebel, and YSense available in the market.

These websites require players to complete various tasks like surveys, quizzes, and more. There are several cashout options in such websites, including Google Play gift cards and more. However, it is essential to note that the rewards vary depending on the country of the user.

#3 GPT Apps

GPT apps are similar to GPT websites (Image via Poll Pay)

GPT apps function similarly to GPT websites. In these apps, players have to complete a variety of tasks like surveys, quizzes and more to get rewards.

Poll Pay and Easy Rewards are two of the most popular GPT apps among players.

Apart from this list, players can also participate in giveaways and custom rooms to have a shot at obtaining diamonds for free.

Players must never resort to the use of illicit applications like unlimited diamond generators as it is against Garena's Terms of Service. If a player is found guilty of doing so, their account will be permanently banned.

