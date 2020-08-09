Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, setup and more

The trend of battle royale gaming has paved the way for many developers to create games of similar nature. Free Fire is based on the concept of eliminating enemies for survival and enjoys a decent popularity in India. It also has a massive viewership on YouTube. This has resulted in several players taking up content creation as a career option.

Ajay, popularly known by his in-game alias- ajjubhai94, is undoubtedly one of the most popular Free Fire content creators in India. In this article, we take note of his Free Fire ID, statistics, and K/D ratio.

Ajjubhai94's Free Fire ID

His Free Fire id is 451012596, and his IGN is ajjubhai94. He is also the leader of the guild 'TOTAL-GAMING'. According to the description of his videos, Ajjubhai94 uses an emulator to play the game.

Ajjubhai94's Stats

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai94's lifetime stats

Ajjubhai94 has played around 8288 matches in the squad mode and has won in 2284 of them, with an astonishing win rate of 27.55%. He has over 30 thousand kills to his name, with an impressive K/D ratio of 5.04.

Ajjubhai94 has played relatively lesser duo and solo games. When it comes to the duo mode, he has played about 1582 matches and has emerged victorious 299 times. He has notched 6192 kills with an exemplary K/D of 4.83.

His YouTube Channel

Ajjubhai94 started his Youtube channel, Total Gaming, in December 2018. He has posted over 831 videos. The channel has over 10.5 million subscribers and 1.15 billion views combined.

Ajjubhai94 also has a second channel - Total Gaming Live, where he has 3 million subscribers and 151 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Instagram: Click Here.

Facebook: Click here.

Twitter: Click Here.

