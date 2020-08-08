TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Like other popular battle royale games, Free Fire has a huge player base and boasts of a massive audience on various platforms such as YouTube. The rapid growth of the game has subsequently paved the way for content creation.

TSG Jash is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators in India. In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats and more.

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 123643969. He is also the leader of the Guild - TSG ARMY

TSG Jash’s Stats

Lifetime Stats

Lifetime stats of TSG Jash

TSG Jash has played over 6500 squad matches and won 1235 matches with a remarkable win rate of 23.6%. He also maintained a good K/D ratio of 3.1, with about 15387 kills to his name.

In the duo mode, he has played about 2440 matches and has emerged victorious in 250 games. In addition, he has 107 Booyah! to his name in over 1305 matches in the squad mode.

Ranked Stats

Ranked stats of TSG Jash

In the ranked mode of the ongoing season, he has played 179 squad matches and has won 48 games with a good K/D of 3.23. He has also played 28 duo matches, winning 5 and killing 90 enemies with an awesome K/D of 3.91.

TSG Jash’s YouTube Channel

TSG Jash, alongside TSG Ritik, owns the YouTube channel - TWO-SIDE GAMERS. They post a lot of videos and stream regularly on the channel.

They started posting videos on October 2018 and have amassed over 4.84 million subscribers since then. There are about 832 videos on the channel so far.

