SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, setup and more

Garena Free Fire has emerged as a global battle royale phenomenon due to its periodic updates and unique features. It has managed to establish itself as the pioneer of mobile gaming, with over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store. The game's journey to success has paved the way for many players and content creators to see it as a potential career option.

SK Sabir Boss is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators from India. In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats and more.

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

SK Sabir Boss' Lifetime stats

SK Sabir's Lifetime stats

SK Sabir has played around 23723 matches in the squad mode and has won in 7973 of them, with an impressive win rate of 33.6%. He has notched over 85 thousand kills in the squad mode itself. With an impressive kill to death ratio of 5.41, he is one of the best players out there.

SK Sabir has played relatively lesser duo and solo games. When it comes to the duo mode, he has played over 2800 games and has emerged victorious in over 589 of them. He has also played around 1559 solo matches and won in 141 of them.

His YouTube Channel

The name of his Youtube Channel is 'SK SABIR GAMING'. The oldest video on his YouTube channel dates back to 21st September 2019, and he has been posting regularly since then.

SK Sabir has over 2.1 million subscribers on his channel, and has published just 110 videos.

Click here to visit his channel.

Sensitivity settings

If you wish to know about his sensitivity settings, you can watch the video below.