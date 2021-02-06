Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs B2K (Born2Kill): Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is a renowned Indian Free Fire content creator and streamer on YouTube with a subscriber count of 20.2 million. He regularly streams the popular battle royale title and uploads clips of his gameplay.

B2K, aka Born2Kill, is also a popular Free Fire creator and streamer on YouTube from Tunisia. He has 6.47 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article compares the stats of these players in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10504 squad games with a win tally of 2569 games, coming down to a win rate of 24.45%. In these matches, he has notched up 38861 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 4.90.

He has also featured in 1653 duo games and has stood victorious on 306 occasions, having a win rate of 18.51%. The YouTuber has 6431 eliminations, with a K/D ratio of 4.77.

The internet star has 77 first-place finishes in 898 solo games, equating to a win ratio of 8.57%. With 2267 kills, he has upheld a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming has taken part in 653 squad matches and has triumphed in 87 of them, equating to a win ratio of 13.32%. He has eliminated 2486 foes for a K/D ratio of 4.39.

The content creator has 17 duo matches against his name and has won a single game, leading to a win rate of 5.88%. He has racked up 35 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.18.

The steamer has won one of the ten ranked solo games which he has played this season, translating to a win rate of 10%. He has 19 frags and has held a K/D ratio of 2.11.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

B2K has 8214 appearances in squad games and has emerged victorious in 1477 of them for a win ratio of 17.98%. He has secured 47527 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 7.05.

The internet star has competed in 2336 duo games and has 397 Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 16.99%. With a K/D ratio of 4.97, he has 9630 eliminations.

The YouTuber has played 1398 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 171 of them, approximating to a win percentage of 12.23%. He has 4598 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.75.

Ranked stats

Born2Kill has engaged in 341 squad games this season and has bettered his foes in 40 matches, converting to a win rate of 11.73%. He has 1897 kills and has sustained a K/D ratio of 6.30.

The content creator has participated in 33 duo matches and has outplayed his foes in four games at a win rate of 12.12%. He has bagged 178 eliminations and has maintained a K/D ratio of 6.13.

The streamer has two victories in seven solo games, holding a win rate of 28.57%. He has accumulated 51 frags at a K/D ratio of 10.2.

Comparison

Both players have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. Ajjubhai has a better win rate in lifetime squad and duo matches, while B2K has a higher K/D ratio. In solo games, the latter has the edge.

It is impossible to compare the ranked solo matches’ stats as both players haven’t played many games. B2K has a higher K/D ratio and better win rate in the ranked squad and duo matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

