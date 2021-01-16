Free Fire: Skylord joins Global Esports

With the growth of mobile gaming titles such as Free Fire in India and the world, many new organizations are venturing into this field. Free Fire has emerged as one of the industry leaders in the mobile battle royale genre.

Esports organizations across the country are sponsoring Free Fire team rosters and hiring influencers as content creators to capitalize on the title's growth.

The latest to join the fray is Global Esports, who recently signed popular Free Fire YouTuber Abhyuday "Skylord" Mishra as a Content Creator.

Skylord is the latest roster switch in Free Fire esports

Global Esports announced the signing of Skylord through an Instagram post and on their YouTube channel, in their popular segment, "Esports this Week."

Skylord is a Free Fire esports athlete and a well-known content creator. He has a total of 805k subscribers on his YouTube channel and over 130k Instagram followers. The 21-year-old is also present on other social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook, where he enjoys a decent following.

Skylord was born in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh but has since lived in Indore, MP.

About Global Esports

Global Esports is a professional esports organization founded in August 2017. It owns teams across the globe in various titles, such as CS: GO, DOTA 2, Fortnite, Overwatch, PUBG, Rainbow Six Siege, and Apex Legends.

Global Esports has previously ventured into mobile esports in a partnership with Synergy in PUBG Mobile, known as SynerGE. They were one of the most consistent teams in the PUBG Mobile scene. This collaboration ended in September 2020, after which they recently signed a PUBG Mobile team, which includes many PUBG Mobile Esports veterans.

About Free Fire

Free Fire is a standalone battle royale title that has enjoyed quite a lot of success. The Garena-published game has broken many records in terms of revenue and downloads. According to a recent report by App Annie, Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game globally in 2020.

The amount of success the game has received is difficult to match, and it will be interesting to see what new heights this popular title reaches this year.