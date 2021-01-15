How to get One-Punch Man M1887 Shotgun in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for beginners

The popularity of the battle royale genre has skyrocketed on the mobile platform where Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular options among players. It has achieved incredible feats in the past few years. This includes Mobile Game of the Year at the Esports Awards 2020.

Guns skins in Free Fire are for mainly for aesthetic purposes. But some have boosted attributes.

Recently, Free Fire collaborated with One Punch Man - a prominent Japanese superhero franchise. Hence, several One Punch Man themed items have been introduced in Free Fire.

On 15th January 2021, an event added to the game provided players with an opportunnity to obtain the One Punch Man M1887 skin.

This article details the event and provides a step-by-step guide on how the users can obtain the skin in Free Fire.

How to get One Punch Man M1887 Shotgun in Free Fire

The event began today, i.e., 15th January, and will end on 21st January. The players are required to spend diamonds for a shot at obtaining rewards like the Fist Tokens. These tokens can be used to obtain multiple exclusive grand prizes like the One Punch Man themed gun skin.

The players require five Fist Tokens to redeem the ‘M1887 - One Punch Man’ gun skin.

Prizes up for grabs will be stored in the event backpack. As shown below, users can also exchange three rewards for a spin:

Backpack

Here are all the grand prizes that players can receive by obtaining the Fist Tokens:

#1 Swordsman Legends Surfboard – 1 Fist Token

#2 Pet skin: Blazing Beaston – 2 Fist Tokens

#3 M60 - Swordsman Legends – 3 Fist Tokens

#4 Dragon Bandana – 4 Fist Tokens

#5 M1887 - One Punch Man – 5 Fist Tokens

Following is the prize pool of the event:

Fist Token Magic Cube Fragment Saitama Weapon Royale Voucher Spikey Spine AN94 Box Hysteria SKS Box New Year MP40 Box Death M1014 Box Phantom P90 Box Top Gamer SCAR Box Warrior Spirit FAMAS Box Party Animal Gun Box Graffiti Gun Box Imperial Rome Gun Box Victory Wings Gun Box Deadly Bat Gun Box Universal Fragment - 50x Memory Fragment (Clu) – 50x Memory Fragment (Dasha) – 50x Memory Fragment (Wolfrahh) – 50x Memory Fragment (Hayato “Firebrand”) – 50x Special Squad Badge Pet Food Gold Royale Voucher Resupply Map Bounty Token Scan

Each spin in the event will costs 20 diamonds. But five spins cost 90 diamonds.

Users can follow the steps given below to access the event in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and press on the ‘Events’ (Calendar) icon.

Click on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: Tap on the ‘News’ tab and click on the ‘M1887 – One Punch Man’ option.

Click on the GOTO button

Step 3: Click on the ‘GO TO’ button and choose the required number of spins.

A few days ago, the M4A1 - Genos added to the game became obtainable via the Weapon Royale.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

