How to register for Free Fire OB26 Advance Server: Step-by-step guide

Free Fire is one of the most played mobile battle royale titles. The game has witnessed massive numbers. A part of this popularity can be accredited to the periodic updates released by the developers along with the collaborations.

The One-Punch Man cross over is underway, and it offers the users with a variety of in-game rewards.

After the OB25 update's success, the developers are gearing up for the next iteration and have begun the registrations for the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server.

This article provides the users with a step-by-step guide to register for the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server.

Registering for Free Fire OB26 Advance Server

Players can follow the steps given below to register for the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server:

Step 1: Players first have to visit the official website of the Advance Server.

Enter all the details

Step 2: Next, they would have to log in using their Facebook account to sign up for the Advance Server.

Step 3: The users will have to fill in all the necessary details and click the "Join Now" option.

Players will be able to download the APK on January 21st

Step 4: After the registration process is complete, the players will be able to download the APK file of the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server once it is made available on January 21st, 2021.

It is important to note that only selected users will receive the activation code, which is mandatory to access the server.

The start date is yet to be announced.

The exact start date and end date for the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server are yet to be revealed by the developers, but players can expect to access it soon after the download is made available.

The Advance Server is a standalone application, and the users need not uninstall the actual game to try it out. Moreover, it is only available for Android devices.

Since the new features are initially introduced in the Advance Server, it might contain some bugs and glitches. The users can earn some diamonds by reporting these bugs to the developers.

