Raistar vs TheDonato: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire is a mobile battle royale title developed and published by Garena. With every update, it sees an influx of players and has become one of the top games of the genre on mobile devices.

The game also enjoys a massive viewership that has paved the way for players to stream and create content around it. Raistar and TheDonato are undoubtedly two of the most prominent Free Fire content creators on YouTube, with 2.87 million and 22.4 million subscribers, respectively.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs 2B Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Raistar has competed in 14969 squad games to date and has a win tally of 2616, equating to a win ratio of 17.47%. In these matches, he has notched up 50177 kills and has held a K/D ratio of 4.06.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has also played 4459 duo games and has won 705 games, converting to a win rate of 15.81%. He has 14312 frags and has retained a K/D ratio of 3.81.

The content creator has participated in 3518 solo matches and has 401 Booyahs at a win percentage of 11.39%. With 10723 eliminations, he has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The internet star has featured in 280 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 20 games, equating to a win ratio of 7.14%. He has eliminated over 750 enemies and has managed a K/D ratio of 2.92.

The streamer has played one solo and three duo matches but is still to win a game. He has secured five kills in the latter.

Advertisement

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Jonty Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

TheDonato’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 219110511.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

TheDonato has contested in 2219 squad games and has triumphed in 822 matches, translating to a win ratio of 37.04%. He has bagged 11871 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.50.

The streamer also has 1805 duo appearances and has managed to win 708 of them at a win rate of 39.22%. In these matches, he has eliminated 9944 foes and has upheld a K/D ratio of 9.06.

Lastly, he has taken part in 1490 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 419 of them, approximating to a win rate of 28.12%. The internet star has secured 7772 frags, sustaining a win rate of 7.26.

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Ranked stats

The content creator has played 21 squad games in ranked Season 18 and has triumphed in four of them, making his win rate 19.04%. With a K/D ratio of 3.94, he has 67 frags to his name.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has contented in 38 duo matches and has clinched 15 of them at a win percentage of 39.47%. He has registered 233 kills at a K/D ratio of 10.13.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Raistar and TheDonato have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime solo, duo, and squad games, the latter has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate.

It is impossible to compare the ranked solo and duo stats, as the players haven’t played many of these games yet. In the squad mode, TheDonato has the edge over.

Also read: Gyan Sujan vs LetDa Hyper: Who has better stats in Free Fire?