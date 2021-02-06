Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs TSG Jash: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai, also known as Desi Gamers, is a prominent Free Fire content creator from India. He makes videos related to various aspects of the title and boasts a massive subscriber count of over 8.12 million subscribers.

TSG Jash is immensely popular in the Indian Free Fire community. He runs the renowned channel, TWO-SIDE GAMERS, alongside TSG Jash, which has over 6.95 million subscribers.

This article looks at their stats in Free Fire and compares them.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has 7758 squad matches to his name and has 2151 wins, which comes down to a win percentage of 27.72%. He has bagged 20058 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.58.

While in the duo mode, the internet star has played 4115 duo games and has remained unbeaten in 722 of them, having a win rate of 17.54%. With a K/D ratio of 3.18, he has notched 10777 frags.

The YouTuber has also won 264 of the 3280 solo matches for a win ratio of 8.04%. He has registered 7289 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 2.42.

Ranked stats

The streamer has played 370 squad games in the current ranked season and has bettered his foes in 78 of them, leading to a win ratio of 21.08%. He has 899 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 3.07.

The content creator has 21 wins from 172 duo matches, converting to a win percentage of 12.20%. In the process, he has killed 470 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.11.

Desi Gamers has participated in exactly 100 solo games and has six first-place finishes, making his win rate 6.00%. He has collected 294 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.12.

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 123643969.

Lifetime stats

TSG Jash has competed in 6987 squad games and has a win tally of 1653, retaining a win percentage of 23.65%. He has garnered 16584 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.11.

Coming to the duo mode, the streamer has played 2492 duo matches and has come out on top on 254 occasions with a win ratio of 10.19%. With 4908 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.19.

Lastly, the content creator has 113 wins in the 1349 solo matches that he has played, converting to a rate of 8.37%. He has racked up 3129 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.53.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has featured in 57 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has outshined his foes in eight, corresponding to a win percentage of 14.03%. He has collected 86 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.75.

Moreover, the internet star has appeared in four duo games and has 16 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.00.

The broadcaster has played four solo matches and has two Booyahs, translating to a win ratio of 50%. He has 24 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 12.00.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have brilliant stats in Garena Free Fire. Amitbhai is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in the duo and squad modes in the lifetime stats. In the solo mode, TSG Jash has the upper hand.

In the ongoing ranked season, it is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as TSG Jash has played only a few games in them. Coming to the squad mode, Amitbhai has the edge.

