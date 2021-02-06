Nobru’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Over the past few years, Free Fire has grown immensely to become one of the most popular games on the mobile platform. The title's massive player base has contributed to the growth of content creation, streaming, and esports.

Nobru is a renowned Brazilian Free Fire content creator. He has recently formed the organization - "Fluxo Esports" alongside "Cerol," another prominent Free Fire YouTuber.

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Nobru has featured in 9,517 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 2,062 of them, equating to a win percentage of 21.66%. He has bagged 23,727 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.18.

In the duo mode, he has appeared in 2,509 games and has come out on top on 382 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 15.22%. With a K/D ratio of 3.73, he has notched 7,935 kills.

Lastly, in the solo mode, the esport athlete has played 4,659 games and has registered 705 victories, having a win ratio of 15.13%. He has accumulated 18,703 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.73.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Nobru has played 279 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 45, which gives him a win ratio of 16.12%. He has notched 1,109 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.73.

Apart from this, he has six wins in the 48 duo matches he has competed in, corresponding to a win percentage of 12.50%. He has racked up 205 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 4.88.

The Brazilian YouTuber has also participated in 54 solo games and has nine Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 16.66%. With 243 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.40.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The first video on Nobru's YouTube channel dates back to December 2019. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 541 videos and has garnered over 732 million views in total. Currently, he boasts a massive subscriber count of over 11.9 million.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Instagram: Click here

He has a Discord server as well. Click here to join it.

