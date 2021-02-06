How to get new Ancient Rome Bundle in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire features a variety of items like costume bundles and more. These items enable players to enhance and alter the game's visual aspect up to a certain extent.

The developers of Free Fire periodically add various cosmetic items. Recently, the ‘Ancient Rome’ bundle made its way into the game with the OB26 update, and players can avail of it via the ‘Gold Royale.’

This article provides a step-by-step guide to obtain this new bundle in Free Fire.

Obtaining the new Ancient Rome Bundle in Free Fire

As mentioned earlier, the Ancient Rome Bundle was recently added to the Gold Royale and will last for 67 days from today. The social media post about it read the following:

"With his extraordinary knowledge of war and battle strategies and his god-like strength, the mighty Roman warrior is making his way to the battlefield! Try your luck in the gold royale event, stand a chance to win the Ancient Rome Bundle, and become the ruler of the battlefield!"

The bundle consists of the following items:

Ancient Rome (Top)

Ancient Rome (Bottom)

Ancient Rome (Shoes)

Ancient Rome (Head)

Each spin of the Gold Royale costs 300 gold, while 10+1 spins are priced at 3000 gold. Users can follow these steps to access the Gold Royale in Free Fire:

Step 1: They must open Free Fire and click the ‘Luck Royale’ icon on the lobby screen's left side.

Press the Shop icon

Step 2: They have to click the ‘Gold Royale’ tab, as shown in the picture below.

Click the Gold Royale tab

Step 3: Lastly, they have to choose the required number of spins.

Choose the required number of spins

It is important to note that players aren’t guaranteed to receive the Ancient Rome bundle from the Gold Royale. Apart from this, there are several other items that they can obtain.

