How to top-up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido in February 2021

Garena Free Fire offers users an extensive range of exclusive in-game items like costumes, skins, and more. Most of these things can be purchased using diamonds, one of the in-game currencies of the title.

However, diamonds aren't free, and players have to spend real money to acquire them. There are various means to purchase diamonds, with top-up websites being one of them. Several such sites are available in the market, and Games Kharido is one of the most popular options among players.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how the players can top-up diamonds in Free Fire via Games Kharido.

Topping-up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido

A reliable site to make recharges (Image via Games Kharido)

As mentioned earlier, Games Kharido is one of the most popular top-up websites among users. It is trusted by thousands and offers the players a 100% bonus on the first purchase, providing them with a better deal.

Users can follow these steps to top-up Free Fire diamonds from this site:

Step 1: Players have to visit the official website of Games Kharido here.

Log in options

Step 2: They can tap the "Free Fire" option and log in via the two available options: Facebook or Player ID.

Step 3: The diamond top-ups would appear on the screen. Players can choose the required number of diamonds and the payment option.

Choose the payment options and top-up

Step 4: Diamonds will soon be added to their accounts after the payment has been successfully processed.

Prices of top-ups are as follows:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50 INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100 INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310 INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520 INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060 INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180 INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600

The following payment methods are available for Indian users:

PayTM UPI NetBanking

