How to top-up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido in February 2021

Garena Free Fire offers users an extensive range of exclusive in-game items like costumes, skins, and more. Most of these things can be purchased using diamonds, one of the in-game currencies of the title.
However, diamonds aren't free, and players have to spend real money to acquire them. There are various means to purchase diamonds, with top-up websites being one of them. Several such sites are available in the market, and Games Kharido is one of the most popular options among players.
This article provides a step-by-step guide on how the players can top-up diamonds in Free Fire via Games Kharido.
Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Rishi Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?
Topping-up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido
As mentioned earlier, Games Kharido is one of the most popular top-up websites among users. It is trusted by thousands and offers the players a 100% bonus on the first purchase, providing them with a better deal.
Users can follow these steps to top-up Free Fire diamonds from this site:
Step 1: Players have to visit the official website of Games Kharido here.
Step 2: They can tap the "Free Fire" option and log in via the two available options: Facebook or Player ID.
Step 3: The diamond top-ups would appear on the screen. Players can choose the required number of diamonds and the payment option.
Step 4: Diamonds will soon be added to their accounts after the payment has been successfully processed.
Prices of top-ups are as follows:
- INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50
- INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100
- INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310
- INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520
- INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060
- INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180
- INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600
The following payment methods are available for Indian users:
- PayTM
- UPI
- NetBanking
Also read: Ankush FF vs Lorem: Who has better stats in Free Fire?Published 06 Feb 2021, 14:50 IST