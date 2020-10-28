Badge 99's Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, and other details

There is a vast community of gamers that religiously play Garena Free Fire. The quick-paced battle royale game also has extensive viewership on several online streaming platforms, thereby encouraging several players to take up content creation as a viable career path.

Badge 99 is a renowned YouTuber who frequently posts engaging content on Garena Free Fire. In this article, we will take a look at his Free Fire ID, lifetime stats and other details.

Badge 99’s Free Fire and stats

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime Stats

Badge 99 has played 7463 squad games and has won 1361 of them, with a win rate of 18.23%. He has also maintained a K/D ratio of 3.13 and has registered 19078 kills.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has 182 wins from 1949 games, at a win rate of 9.33%. He has 4179 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.37.

Badge 99 also has 84 wins in 1139 solo games, translating to a win rate of 7.37%. He has also registered 2812 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked Stats

Badge 99 has featured in 45 squad matches in Ranked Season 18 and has a win tally of 8 games, translating to a win rate of 17.78%. With 141 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.81.

He has also played 4 duo matches and has won a single game. He has amassed 11 kills at a good K/D ratio of 3.67 in this mode.

Badge 99's YouTube channel

The first video on Badge 99’s YouTube channel was posted back in January 2019. Since then, he has uploaded over 175 videos on his channel and has garnered more than 1.86 million subscribers in total. He also has more than 99 million views on his videos.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Badge 99's social media accounts

Badge 99 has an Instagram account. You can click here to visit his profile.

He also has a discord server, which you can join by clicking here.

