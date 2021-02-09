Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs AS Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai and AS Gaming are prominent figures in the Indian Free Fire community. Both players create content related to the game on YouTube. While Amitbhai has over 8.16 million subscribers on the streaming platform, AS Gaming boasts a subscriber count of 8.21 million.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7798 squad matches and has triumphed in 2162 of them, making his win rate 27.72%. He has accumulated 20212 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.59 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 4127 games and has secured 724 victories, maintaining a win rate of 17.54%. With a K/D ratio of 3.18, he has bagged 10808 kills in these matches.

Amitbhai has also played 3290 solo games and has won on 265 occasions, translating to a win rate of 8.05%. He has killed 7313 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.42 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Amitbhai has won 89 of the 406 squad games he has played, maintaining a win rate of 21.92%. He has notched up 1047 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.30.

The content creator has also played 183 ranked duo matches and has 23 wins to his name, translating to a win rate of 12.56%. In the process, he has secured 500 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.12.

Amitbhai has played 105 ranked solo games and has 7 victories, making his win rate 6.66%. He has 313 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.19.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming’s lifetime stats

AS Gaming has played 7470 squad matches to date and has emerged victorious in 1131 of them, translating to a win rate of 15.14%. With 18943 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.99 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the content creator has secured 295 wins in the 2163 games that he has played, making his win rate 13.63%. He has 5840 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.13.

AS Gaming has also played 2097 solo matches and has secured 226 victories, maintaining a win rate of 10.77%. He has racked up 6207 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.32 in this mode.

Ranked stats

AS Gaming’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, AS Gaming has played 188 squad games and has triumphed in 29 of them, making his win rate 15.42%. He has 612 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.84.

The YouTuber has also played 6 ranked duo matches and has killed 12 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.00.

AS Gaming has played 5 ranked solo games and has a single Booyah to his name, translating to a win rate of 20.00%. He has 22 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.50.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Amitbhai and AS Gaming have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire.

In the lifetime stats duo and squad matches, Amitbhai has the edge over AS Gaming in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, AS Gaming has better stats than Amitbhai in the lifetime solo games.

It is not possible to compare the two players' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as AS Gaming has not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Amitbhai has a higher win rate, while AS Gaming has a superior K/D ratio.

