SK Sabir Boss vs Nobru: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?

SK Sabir Boss is a renowned Free Fire content creator from India. He is known for his incredible skills on the battlefield and outstanding gameplay. Currently, he has over 3.51 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Nobru is a prominent figure amongst the Free Fire community. The Brazilian is a professional athlete and also posts content on YouTube. He has recently formed the organization - "Fluxo eSports" and has over 11.9 million subscribers.

This article compares the stats of SK Sabir Boss and Nobru in Free Fire.

Also read: Free Fire: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) and Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) play together using the new Dynamic Duo feature

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

SK Sabir Boss has been featured in a total of 27272 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 8829 of them, which comes to a win percentage of 32.37%. He has bagged 96160 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.21.

In the duo mode, the content creator has played 2996 games and has emerged on top on 610 occasions, corresponding to a win ratio of 20.36%. With 8133 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.41.

SK Sabir Boss has played 1612 solo matches and has 142 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.80%. He has 3249 frags to his name with a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has competed in 912 squad games in the current ranked season and has a win tally of 185, retaining a win percentage of 20.28%. In the process, he has killed 2519 enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.46.

Apart from this, the content creator has played 115 duo matches and has triumphed in 12 of them at a win ratio of 10.43%. Also, he has notched precisely 300 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.91.

SK Sabir Boss has played 21 solo games as well and has gathered 14 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Advertisement

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Action Bolt: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Nobru has contended in 9607 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 2083 of them, leading to a win rate of 21.68%. With a K/D ratio of 3.18, he has racked up 23937 kills.

Coming to the duo mode, the player has 382 wins in the 2510 matches, converting to a win percentage of 15.21%. He has accumulated 7939 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.73.

The YouTuber has also played 4661 solo games and has outshined his foes in 705 of them, equating to a win ratio of 15.12%. He has 18709 frags to his name at a K/D ratio of 4.73.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Nobru has triumphed in 52 of the 314 squad matches that he has played, having a win percentage of 16.56%. He has registered 1240 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.73.

Advertisement

Moreover, the player has participated in 49 duo games and has emerged victorious in six of them, making his win rate of 12.24%. He has secured 209 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.86.

Lastly, Nobru has played 56 solo matches and has nine Booyahs, translating to a win ratio of 16.07%. He has killed a total of 249 enemies at a K/D ratio of 5.29.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but comparing them is quite tricky as they play in different regions.

In the lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate in the squad mode, while Nobru has the upper hand in the solo mode. Finally, in the duo mode, SK Sabir Boss has a greater K/D ratio, while the former has a better win rate.

In the ongoing ranked season, Nobru has the edge in the solo and duo modes. SK Sabir Boss has a better win rate in the squad mode, whereas Nobru has a higher K/D ratio.

Also read: Sultan Proslo's (Dyland Pros) Free Fire UID, K/D ratio and stats in February 2021