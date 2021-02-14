Raistar vs GyanSujan: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?

Raistar and GyanSujan are undoubtedly among the few most subscribed-to Indian Free Fire content creators on YouTube. They have garnered a huge fan following and boast a massive subscriber count of over 3.3 million and 8.05 million, respectively.

They are also part of the same GyanGaming guild in Free Fire. This article compares their stats in Free Fire.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar has taken part in 15424 squad games and has stood victorious in 2654 of them, which equates to a win rate of 17.20%. He bagged 51327 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.02.

He has competed in 4466 duo games, outplaying his foes on 705 occasions at a win ratio of 15.78%. With 14328 kills, Raistar has a K/D ratio of 3.81.

The YouTuber has 401 first-place finishes in 3518 solo games, retaining a win percentage of 11.39%. Raistar has 10723 frags keeping a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Raistar has engaged in 719 squad games this season and has bettered his foes in 55 matches, having a win rate of 7.64%. In this process, he has secured 1898 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 2.85.

Apart from this he has played seven duo matches and 1 solo game but is yet to a win game, but Raistar has 17 kills in the duo games at a K/D ratio of 2.42.

GyanSujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

GyanSujan has 17282 appearances in the squad games to date and has triumphed in 6261 of them, that comes down to a win percentage of 36.22%. He has racked up 59122 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.36.

He has 464 Booyahs in 2043 duo games, approximating to a win ratio of 22.71%. The YouTuber has precisely 5400 frags and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.42.

GyanGaming has played 1361 solo games, remaining unbeaten on 158 occasions, translating to a win rate of 11.60%. With a K/D ratio of 1.91, GyanSujan has 2302 kills.

Ranked stats

GyanSujan has participated in 855 squad games this season and has clinched 233 games, managing a win rate of 27.25%. He registered 3776 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 6.07.

He has featured in 34 duo matches, winning 13 games, leading to a win ratio of 38.23%. The content creator has 148 kills with a K/D ratio of 7.04.

GyanSujan has played 56 solo games, outplaying his foes in 5 matches, converting to a win rate of 8.92%. He has accumulated 79 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.54.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both players have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. Gyan Sujan has the edge over Raistar in lifetime squad matches. He also has a better win rate in the solo and duo matches, while Raistar has a higher K/D ratio.

It is impossible to compare the stats of the ranked solo and duo games as Raistar hasn’t played many of these matches. In squad games, GyanSujan has superior stats.

