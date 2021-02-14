X-Mania's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

The mass popularity of Free Fire has contributed to the uprise of content creation, streaming, and esports related to the game. Hemant Vyas, aka X-Mania, has emerged as one of the most popular YouTubers from India.

He is known for the fun and engaging videos he creates related to Free Fire and boasts a massive subscriber count of over 1.46 million. This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 97762833.

Lifetime stats

X-Mania has featured in 9448 squad matches and has come out on top on 2180 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 23.07%. He has accumulated 28408 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.91.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 2825 games and has 502 Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 17.76%. With a K/D ratio of 3.59, he has registered 8344 kills.

The content creator has 2963 matches to his name in the solo mode and has bettered his foes in 415, leading to a win ratio of 14.00%. He notched 8358 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.28.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, X-Mania has remained unbeaten in 72 of the 305 squad matches, converting to a win ratio of 23.60%. In the process, he has bagged 909 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.03.

Apart from this, he has participated in 51 duo games and has exactly 10 first-place finishes, retaining a win percentage of 19.60%. He has garnered 192 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 4.68.

Finally, X-Mania has appeared in 35 solo games and has emerged victorious in nine of them, making his win rate of 25.71%. With 124 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.76.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. This may change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on X-Mania's YouTube channel dates back to July 2019. Since then, there has been no looking back for him. Presently, he has 96 videos on his channel and has amassed over 79 million views combined. As mentioned above, he has a subscriber count of over 1.46 million.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

He also streams Free Fire on Booyah. Players can click here to visit his profile.

His social media handles

He is active on Instagram and Twitter. Links to them are below:

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

He has a Discord server as well. Click here to join.

