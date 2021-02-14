Free Fire is a renowned battle royale game developed and published by Garena across the world. It has witnessed a massive surge in players and has become one of the most sought-after options.

The game has an extensive collection of exclusive in-game items like skins, costumes and characters. To acquire such things, one needs diamonds.

But diamonds aren’t free, and the players have to spend real money to acquire them, which isn’t a feasible option for everyone.

Hence, many users search for ways to get in-game currency for free.

This article lists the three best apps to get Free Fire diamonds for free in February 2021.

Also Read: How to get the Golden Vow box on Valentine's Day in Free Fire

3 best apps to get Free Fire Diamonds for free in February 2021

Advertisement

Before we begin, players should note that obtaining something for free isn’t a task less and would have to complete various steps.

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most trusted and used applications in the community. All players have to do is complete short and simple surveys to receive Google Play Credits.

They can later use the Credits to purchase diamonds directly in Garena Free Fire. It is worth noting that payouts vary from survey to survey.

Click here to visit the Google Play Store page of Google Opinion Rewards.

#2 Poll Pay

Image via Poll Pay

Advertisement

Poll Pay is a ‘GPT’ (Get-paid-to) application used by millions of users. Currently, it has over one million downloads on the Google Play Store and is rated 4.5/5.

One has to complete tasks like surveys, quizzes and more. However, earnings can only be withdrawn via PayPal.

Players can click here to visit Poll Pay’s Google Play Store page.

Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Itz Kabbo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

#3 Easy Rewards

(Image via Google Play Store)

Easy Rewards is the last application on this list that players can use. It is another GPT app and functions quite similar to that of Poll Pay. Players have to complete offers, surveys and can later redeem rewards such as gift cards and more. But the cashout methods depend based on their countries.

They can tap here to visit the Google Play Store page for Easy Rewards.

Users should avoid using illicit tools like Free Fire unlimited diamond generator as they are against the ToS (Terms of Service) of Garena. The accounts of the players will be permanently suspended if they are found guilty.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs Gaming With Mask: Who has better stats in Free Fire?