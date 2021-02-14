SK Sabir Boss vs Gaming With Mask: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has witnessed a meteoric rise in the last few months and has established itself as one of the leaders in the battle royale genre on the mobile platform.

The game boasts a massive player count, which also serves as the audience. This has resulted in the emergence of multiple streamers and content creators in various languages.

SK Sabir Boss and Gaming with Mask are some of India's most prominent Free Fire content creators. This article compares the stats of the players in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has competed in 27334 squad games and has outplayed his foes on 8844 occasions, which comes down to a win rate of 32.35%. He has notched 96399 foes with a K/D ratio of 5.21.

He has participated in 2996 duo games and has 610 wins, which comes down to a win rate of 20.36%. The YouTuber has 8133 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.41.

SK Sabir Boss has played 1612 solo games, outperforming his foes in 142 matches, leading to a win rate of 8.80%. He bagged 3249 kills and held a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has 200 Booyahs in 969 squad matches, converting a win rate of 20.63%. He has eliminated 2754 foes and holds a K/D ratio of 3.58.

The YouTuber has featured in 115 duo games and has come out on top in 12 matches, translating to a win rate of 10.43%. He has 300 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.91.

SK Sabir Boss has 21 solo games against his name and is yet to win a game but has 14 kills.

Gaming With Mask’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 327111300.

Lifetime stats

Gaming with Mask has participated in 12388 squad games and has bettered his foes in 3874 games, which equals a win rate of 31.27%. He secured 29153 kills and sustained a K/D ratio of 3.42.

He has also engaged in 3210 duo games and has 567 wins for a win ratio of 17.66%. The YouTuber has 5941 frags, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.25.

Gaming with Mask has played 2014 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 316 of them, ensuring a win rate of 15.69%. He has registered 4214 kills and has managed a K/D ratio of 2.48.

Ranked stats

The content creator has 443 appearances in the squad games this season and has clinched 91 matches that equate to a win ratio of 20.54%. With 827 kills, he held a K/D ratio of 2.34.

Gaming with Mask has seven first-place finishes in 55 duo matches, having a win rate of 12.72%. He has 122 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.54.

Lastly, he has won 2 of the 39 solo games that he has played this season, sustaining a win rate of 5.12%. The content creator is three short of the 100-kill mark at a K/D ratio of 2.62.

Comparison

SK Sabir Boss has the edge over Gaming with Mask in the lifetime squad and duo matches. Meanwhile, Gaming with Mask has an advantage in solo game stats.

SK Sabir Boss has better stats in squad matches in an on-going ranked season. At the same time, Gaming with Mask has a lead in solo games. In the duo matches, SK Sabir Boss has a higher K/D ratio, while the latter has a greater win rate.

