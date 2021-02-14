Throughout the past few years, the Battle Royale genre has grown immensely on the mobile platform, and games like Garena Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have emerged as some of the most prevalent options.

Developers of Free Fire incorporate a wide variety of features with regular updates.

The OB26 update was recently rolled out, and several unique aspects, including the Dynamic Duo, were introduced into the game. To initiate a Dynamic Duo, players are required to have a Golden Vow.

This article looks at how the players can get the Golden Vow box on Valentine’s Day in Free Fire.

How to get the Golden Vow box on Valentine’s Day in Free Fire

Garena's social media post said,

Dear Survivors, Today’s the day! Log in today to get the special reward “Golden Vow “and send it to your friends! Use this Golden Vow box, complete the missions, and win cool rewards with your new buddy!

Users will be able to claim the ‘Golden Vow’ box for free via the ‘Dynamic Duo’ check-in event. The event began on February 9 and will end on February 16. Between this time period, players will have to log in to redeem the respective rewards.

Dynamic Duo

Leg Pockets - Login 1 day

2x Scan - Login 3 days

3x Bonfire - Login 5 days

Golden Vow - Login 6 days

Follow the steps given below to claim the Golden Vow box for free:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the ‘Calendar’ icon located on the lobby screen's right side.

Click on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: Navigate through the events tab and press the ‘Dynamic Duo’ tab, as shown in the given picture:

Press the Dynamic Duo tab

Step 3: Click on the "Claim" button present beside the respective rewards.

Benefits of Dynamic Duo in Free Fire

Benefits of Dynamic Duo

The following are the benefits of Dynamic Duo:

Once a Dynamic Duo relationship is formed, the following are unlocked: Intimacy, Friendship Badges, Anniversary Day. Playing with your Dynamic Duo and/ or exchange gifts can increase Intimacy (max. 100 weekly). High intimacy can upgrade Badges and get mysterious rewards. When forming a squad with the Dynamic Duo, other teammates can see this Friendship Badges and level. Double rewards on Anniversary Day.

